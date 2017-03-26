Small Town Bridal Show Helps Brides to Plan Weddings with Ease

The 2nd Annual Small Town Bridal Show allowed for soon to be brides to shop for all of their wedding needs Sunday afternoon.

The show held at the new Fairmont Armory and was filled with vendor exhibits, food, cake tastings, along with a fashion show that uniquely featured a consignment portion.

"We call ourselves a small town bridal show, because we have our smaller vendors here. We want everybody to have a chance to get recognized. So, anybody that does it on the side, or anything like that. But we're a one stop planning shop, pretty much. We have everything from your catering, to your venue, to your dress, to your bridesmaid gifts," said Leslie Stalnaker of All Events WV.

The Small Town Bridal Show was sponsored by All Events WV.