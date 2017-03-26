Firefighters Respond To House Fire In Clarksburg - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Firefighters Respond To House Fire In Clarksburg

By Melissa Murray, Marion & Taylor County Reporter
CLARKSBURG -

Clarksburg firefighters responded to a house fire on Adams Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Harrison County 911 dispatchers said flames were showing from the house. There is no word on what started the fire or if anyone was home at the time.

Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies also responded.

