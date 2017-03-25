1 Person Flown From Motorcycle Accident In Harrison County

One person was flown from the scene of a single-motorcycle accident early Saturday evening near Good Hope, according to Harrison County 911 dispatchers.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Route 19 near Good Hope. One person was flown by HealthNet to a nearby hospital.

There is no word right now on that person's condition or any information on the cause of the accident.

West Milford Volunteer Fire Department, Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Anmoore EMS. The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating.