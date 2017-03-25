Mountaineer Short Film Festival Exposes West Virginia University to Independent Filmmaking

The West Virginia Mountaineer Short Film Festival is being held in Morgantown through Sunday.

The event allows work from filmmakers all over the world to be seen.

The primary mission of the West Virginia Mountaineer Short Film Festival is to help foster creative approaches in film, video, and animation. This is to expose West Virginia University students and the surrounding Morgantown community to the world of independent filmmaking.



"We are showing a lot of dramas, a lot of comedies, and a lot of types of films that people are familiar with, but then we're also showing a lot of experimental work and that's kind of the cornerstone of this film festival, the experimental work that we show," said Gerald Habarth, Associate Professor of Art at WVU.

This is filmmaker David Smith's third time attending the Mountaineer Short Film Festival. His piece this year is a Short Narrative-Comedy called 'State Inspection.'

"Outside of making it, that's my favorite part is actually getting to sit there with an audience and hear their reactions and everything. I make films to kind of connect to people. So it's good to be able to connect to people with film festivals," said David Smith, filmmaker.

A panel of jurors evaluate the films shown at the festival.

"The process of being able to look at a film and see stuff that you've never seen before. There's some films I've just fell in love with in the process, and it's just, I would never get to see these films outside of this festival," said juror Patrick Felton.

This is an international competition that accepted submissions in the categories of narrative, documentary, animation, experimental video, virtual reality and student works.

94 separate works are being shown.

"What I like about going to this festival too, is just getting to see all of the films that play, like what's cool, a lot of film festivals, they'll have a mix of feature films, all different lengths. This is primarily a short film festival. You just get to see so many different films," said David Smith.

The Film Festival will still be taking place Sunday, March 26th, at the Creative arts Center with showings from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.