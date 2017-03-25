Enactus WVU Helps to Support the Arts in Grafton by Restoring Space

A WVU organization is working to brand one community and make it a better place.

Enactus WVU worked with Buffalo Flats Artist Association Saturday afternoon to restore a space on 34 Main Street in Grafton, the store formerly known as Mirage Sound.

This location will be a place where several mediums of art will be displayed, giving individuals the opportunity to show their creative expression.

"It's for the community. People have a place that they can come to. They have a place that they will be able to pick up where they left off and continue working and engaging with the community. We really want more people down here. We want more people on the main street and in the downtown area so that it's picking up," said Jordan Montgomery of Enactus WVU.

The mission of the Buffalo Arts Association is to Foster creativity, create opportunity, and build community by supporting, teaching, displaying, and celebrating art at any level and in any form.

A soft opening for this space will be held on April 22nd, during Grafton's Earth Day Celebration.