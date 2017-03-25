Self-Defense Seminar Held in Buckhannon

Learning self-defense could save your life and having an awareness during a hostile situation can be crucial. Stockert Youth Center in Buckhannon wants community members to be aware and know what to do under dangerous circumstances.

Stockert Youth Center in Buckhannon hosted a several hour-long self-defense seminar on Saturday. Men, women, and local youth attended the class with the hope of learning how to react and defend themselves in hostile situations.

As a fifth degree black belt and Shotokan Master, Sensei Larry Carter feels a responsibility to help the community learn some basic maneuvers and teach what to do in a dangerous situation.

“I think it’s my responsibility, as a martial artist, to offer these classes to people and to get these people aware of their surrounding—level the playing field, help them out,” said Carter. "If they try to carry you into a back alley or throw you into a van or a car or something like that, try 'get away, run away', and then we progress to where you say, 'okay, let’s inflict a little pain before you get away'."

Participants paired up and were given one-on-one attention when learning self-defense movements. Student-athletes from West Virginia Wesleyan College were encouraged to attend the seminar and Caitlyn Baicar was glad she did.

“I’m just taking this class to feel more just prepared if I am ever in a situation that’s needed to defend myself or just if I need to help anybody else out. I can jump in and be there for them,” said Baicar.

Self-defense can be a touchy subject and at times a nervous experience. Sensei Carter made the class fun for participants while also stressing the importance of being aware of their surroundings and what they can do to protect themselves.

All proceeds will benefit the Davis Memorial Cancer Care Patient Assistance Fund.