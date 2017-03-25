Easter Bunny Visits Meadowbrook Mall - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Easter Bunny Visits Meadowbrook Mall

Posted: Updated:
By Leah Knicely, Randolph, Tucker, Barbour Reporter
Connect
BRIDGEPORT -

The Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport welcomes the Easter Bunny. 

Our favorite springtime character will be available for pictures on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 15.  Don’t forget to dress in your Sunday best to meet him. 

The Big Egg is set up in Sears Court and the Easter Bunny will arrive by the Fun on Wheels Railroad.

