Hooked of Fishing Not on Drugs Promotes Outdoor Activities For Kids

Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs Expo began Saturday morning with more than 500 kids registered for the fishing pole drawing in the first few hours.

Residents from Randolph and surrounding counties enjoyed booths from several local organizations and learned about drug awareness and prevention.

Staff Sergeant Scott Derring of the National Guard helped kids on the rock-climbing wall.

“This kind of shows these kids at a young age that, you know, there’s other things to do, you know, fishing, hunting,” says Derring. “That’s why we brought the rock wall, give them something to do, have a little fun, get them exercising, and to show them what we do here in the National Guard in the state of West Virginia.”

The event hopes to inspire kids and teens to participate in activities other than drugs and alcohol. The two-day event features games, prizes, demonstration booths and local entertainment.

The event continues at Elkins High School Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.