Fairmont State Falls in National Final

Fairmont State’s unprecedented run in men’s basketball came up one win short.

The top-seeded Falcons fell 71-61 to two-seed Northwest Missouri State Saturday afternoon in the Division II national championship game in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Falcons trailed the Bearcats by eight points or more throughout the second half, and never led in the contest.

Fairmont State ends the season with a program-record 34 wins. The Falcons made their deepest postseason run as a Division II program.

The Bearcats claimed the men’s basketball national championship for the first time in program history. This victory marks the first time in Division II history that the same school won national titles in football and men’s basketball in the same year.

