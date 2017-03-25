1 Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Marion County

One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Marion County, according to 911 dispatchers.
First responders were called to Route 250 near Metz, outside of Mannington, just before 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, dispatchers said. No other cars were involved.
There is no word right now on what caused the accident. The Marion County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
Stay with 12 News for updates.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.