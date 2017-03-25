Monongalia County Deputies Investigate Reported Armed Robbery At Paula's Hot Spot

Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a reported armed robbery from early Saturday morning.
Deputies said they were called to Paula's Hot Spot on Don Knotts Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.
The robber is described as a male standing approximately 5'7" - 5'11", wearing black pants, a black coat, a gray toboggan hat, sunglasses, white shoes and white gloves with black palms, according to deputies. The robber showed a black handgun and stole an unknown amount of cash from the store, deputies said.
No injuries were reported and no customers were inside the store at the time of the robbery, according to deputies.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department Detective Division at 304-291-7218.
