Christian Help Supplies Free Prom Apparel For Local High School Students

Christian Help is holding their 11th annual Prom Chic Boutique. This event helps local high school teens to get everything they need for prom.

Through the Prom Chic Boutique, young men and women have the opportunity to receive dresses, suits, shoes and accessories for free.

"I think it is really awesome for the community because not everybody can afford to spend like 5, 6 hundred dollars on a prom dress. So, for Christian Help to do this, you get a free dress, free shoes, jewelry, a handbag if you need one. Anything Really. They help with the hair and the makeup and all that. So, it's really good for the community," said Sonya Stiles, volunteer at Christian Help.

"Since it's, you know, like going to the biggest events I guess in your life, we want it to be special," said Aleah Turner, Christian Help Volunteer.

Sabra Feather, student from Preston High School, said she is very thankful for an event like this.

"I think it is really, really, great, because I come from an impoverished community and we have a lot of girls that can't go to prom because they can't afford to buy a dress. So it means a lot that they can come here and get one for free. And everyone here is so nice. I mean they have all helped us, been willing to help us. It's just great to see a community helping out," said Feather.

Feather said she found the perfect dress for her prom this year.

"I have a green one in the dressing room, and I think it's going to be my favorite one. It has buttons in the back, and it has a sparkly belt," said Feather.

More than 800 dresses that have been donated from the community fill the gym.

"We've had a lot of girls come in today, and get a lot of dresses, and they have all been really pleased. We had a little girl that walked around the whole time in her dress and picked out everything to go with it. She just looked ecstatic."

The Prom Chic Boutique will still be happening Saturday, March 24th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the gym of Wesley United Methodist Church.