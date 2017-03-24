One More: Fairmont State Men's Basketball on the Cusp of History

During his very first day on the job, Fairmont State men's basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun said he dreamed of winning a national championship. Five years later, that dream could come true.

Calhoun and the top-seeded Falcons will play two-seed Northwest Missouri State Saturday at 3 p.m. on CBS. Their unprecedented run continues after a 79-68 victory over Bellarmine Thursday night in the Division II national semifinal.

That result brings Fairmont's win tally to 34 on the season -- a program record -- but that stat is easy to overlook because of the grand prize that looms.

"You know, we're 40 minutes away from winning the first [men's basketball] national championship in the state of West Virginia in any NCAA school, Division I or II," said Calhoun.

It's taken a total team effort from the Falcons to get to this point. Yes, their roster features All-American Matt Bingaya, but Fairmont's depth is what has made this team so successful in the postseason. Through five NCAA tournament games, four different Falcons have led the team in scoring. Thursday, it was D.J. Stockman who paced the Falcons with a career-high 23.

"Just to know that I got a group like this around me and people like D'Ondre [Stockman], [Jason] Jolly, Thomas [Wimbush], they all can score," said Bingaya, one of five Falcons averaging more than 10 points per game this season. "This is not just a one-man team. This is a team full of killers."

The Falcons have had one of the toughest paths to get to this point. They won a regular season title in the Mountain East Conference, emerged the victor in the NCAA Tournament's strongest region and then knocked off the teams that held the two longest winning streaks in the nation in the Elite 8 (Rollins) and Final Four (Bellarmine).

So it's only fitting that to win a national championship, the Falcons will have to defeat Northwest Missouri State, the team that held the top ranking in the national poll for much of the season.

"You wouldn't want it any other way," said Calhoun. "We've been one-and-two in the country all year, so it's going to be a high-level game."