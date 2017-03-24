WVWC Hosts Mid-Atlantic Undergraduate Research Conference

Students at area colleges got the chance Friday to show off their research in Upshur County.
West Virginia Wesleyan College held its Mid-Atlantic Undergraduate Research Conference in Buckhannon.
Students in any major from the arts to the sciences were invited to present their research to their peers and professors.
Professors said showing the value of research can be a way to introduce undergrads to a different possible career.
"Many researchers are behind the scenes and are studying this stuff, and this is how we know what to write in the textbooks, essentially. Someone has to study it," said Melanie Sal, WVWC professor.
The person with the best submitted presentation left the conference with a $1,000 award.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.