WVWC Hosts Mid-Atlantic Undergraduate Research Conference

Students at area colleges got the chance Friday to show off their research in Upshur County.



West Virginia Wesleyan College held its Mid-Atlantic Undergraduate Research Conference in Buckhannon.



Students in any major from the arts to the sciences were invited to present their research to their peers and professors.



Professors said showing the value of research can be a way to introduce undergrads to a different possible career.



"Many researchers are behind the scenes and are studying this stuff, and this is how we know what to write in the textbooks, essentially. Someone has to study it," said Melanie Sal, WVWC professor.



The person with the best submitted presentation left the conference with a $1,000 award.