Budget Cuts Hurt Fairs and Festivals

Fairs and festivals, specifically in Harrison County, are not able to rely on state and county money like years past because of budget cuts, and organizers of these fairs said they are having to look for other support.

Fairs and festivals in small towns are about more than just corn dogs and carnival rides. Organizers of fairs in Harrison County said the festivals bring people together, from down the street to across the state, and they said the quality of life is affected when these fairs don't receive money from the state or county.

"Well it lowers it because people expect that on the first weekend of August there is going to be a Blackberry Festival and the first weekend of September is the Italian Heritage Festival in Clarksburg and the week after that, they will have the Black Heritage Festival. It gives people something to do and not have to spend a lot of money," said Sam Maxson, Nutter Fort Mayor

Parades and other events during the festival often generate money for the town. Frontier Days in Shinnston happens at the end of every August and the Community Development Director for Shinnston said they rely on receiving money from the state and from the Harrison County Commission. With budget cuts, he said he worries about what people would do if Frontier Days wouldn't happen.

"Well in a small town like Shinnston for example, we don't have the capacity to have a lot of things all the time so our Frontier Days is the big event for the year and without funding from the commission we may not be able to have it and the festival allows us to continue community organizations and community involvement and different things like that . It would go away and there would really would be nothing to do," said A.J. Hammond, Community Development Director for Shinnston.

Organizers said they are hoping to receive support from more local businesses this year and said that they want to remind community members that anyone can support their local fair or festival by simply contacting local officials.