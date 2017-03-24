Local Mail Carrier Saves Life

A Marion County mail carrier is credited with saving a woman's life after pulling her from a burning car.

Trey Musgrove was on his mail route in Baxter on Wednesday when he saw the vehicle in a ditch.

The driver said she had been run off the road, but was okay. As he pulled away, he noticed flames coming from the car.



That's when Musgrove said he drove back and pulled her out.



Within minutes later, the car was fully engulfed.



Musgrove said she could have been seriously hurt.



"[I was] just thinking that I was glad I stopped because she didn't know the car was on fire," said Musgrove. "I didn't notice it to begin with, and several cars had passed her without stopping at all. So this could have been a lot worse."



Musgrove said while the car was a total loss, the driver is okay.