Buckhannon Fire Department Working With Opportunity House To Support Artist Residents

People driving past the Buckhannon Fire Department in the past few days may have seen a big project underway: a local artist painting the garage doors of the department. It's a project that doesn't just serve to make the department look nicer. It also provides a way to give a leg up to people recovering from addiction. The project was started by one of the department's firefighters.

"We have some resident artists at the Opportunity House, which is a sober living recovery center for those who choose recovery over their addiction. I said 'I wonder if we can get those guys to do some painting on some windows,'" said Scott Preston, who volunteers with Opportunity House and works with the fire department.

The department agreed and Opportunity House resident Ryan Zirk got to work. Zirk says he enjoys having a public way to show off his work, but the project isn't just a good way to enjoy himself. As he develops his skills in art, he's also building up the skills he needs to eventually work in the community.

"Experience, pretty much. Anytime I have a paintbrush in my hand, whether anything comes of it or not, it's experience for the next project," Zirk said.

Preston is trying to work with other groups in the area to find other opportunities for residents to use their skills in a similar way, so that those who are trying to beat their addictions can eventually return to a normal life.

"Those men and women who decide to enter recovery are taking a bold step. They usually start with absolutely nothing. No income, no job, no license, no identity, etc., and this is just one opportunity that we can actually put some meaningful employment back in the skills of our residents there," Preston said.