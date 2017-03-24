A Harrison County Local Competes in National Pageant

Harrison County is officially home to a new pageant queen.

An alumna of Lincoln High School was recently crowned Miss West Virginia United States.

Katelyn Hollar won the pageant last Saturday and hasn't stopped since. She was crowned the 2017 Queen Miss West Virginia United States, after having served as the 2014 Teen Miss West Virginia United States.



She said the platform gives her a chance to serve her community and make an impact.

"It's probably the most beneficial thing that I've ever involved myself in," said Hollar. "The United States national pageants really focus on having girls be involved in their communities and choose a platform or organization, or just something that's near and dear to their heart to promote all year long."

Katelyn said her platform is cancer awareness.