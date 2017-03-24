Distracted Driving Laws in West Virginia

State police say they are cracking down on distracted driving.

The West Virginia State Police said distracted driving can be anything from reaching for something in the floor board to texting at a red light and more often than not, distracted driving causes accidents that could have been prevented.



Sergeant L.C. Carpenter said most cars are equipped with hands-free technology and most cell phones have options like "talk to text" so that drivers do not need to take their eyes off the road.

"And I guess my biggest issue with it is I see people driving brand new cars that have that ability and they have their phone propped up on their shoulder or up to their ear and driving around in traffic, heavy traffic at times," said Sgt. Carpenter.

The state police said they posted to their Facebook page this week to remind drivers that texting at red lights is considered distracted driving.