Tucker County Animal Shelter Moves to Second Round of Judging

Tucker County Animal Shelter has moved to the second round of the fourth annual Tournament of Tails, an online contest hosted by Petplan pet insurance.

Adoptable pets represent each organization in daily “nose-to-nose” matchups.

Tucker County Animal Shelter Volunteer, Sydney Pringle, was happy to show off Brutus.

“I submitted Brutus for consideration; he made it in, and now he is in the second round,” said Pringle. “He won his first round so he is in the Sweet 16, and the shelter gets money for every round he wins. We are hoping that he could win it all, and that would mean $5,000 for the shelter.”

Brutus will be nosing up to Pippi from Born Again Pit Bull Rescue on March 27. The winnings would go to help the shelter build an outdoor running space for the dogs.

Brutus has been an adoptable dog at the shelter for nearly two years and is looking for a loving home. For more information on how to vote for Brutus, click here. The animal shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day.