Third Ward Elementary School Visited by Clay Center Representatives

Two representatives from the Clay Center in Charleston visited Third Ward Elementary School.

For two years the Clay Center has granted money through The S.T.E.A.M. Power West Virginia Grant to continue the student’s development as artists, scientists, inventors, and mathematicians.

Sarah Ferguson is a teaching artist with the ArtsBank group and has been teaching the S.T.E.A.M. courses.

“I created the Da Vinci’s Apprentice Program because Leonardo da Vinci kind of optimized the type of learner that we were trying to create with our students,” says Ferguson. “We’re trying to just expand their horizons and continue on that journey.”

The first-grade students learned about the Golden Spiral while creating abstract spiral artwork and learning about the life-cycle of hermit crabs.