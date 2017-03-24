Monongalia County Lawmakers Discuss Budget as Deadline Nears

With the end of the state’s legislative session coming on April 8, lawmakers’ primary concern continues to be the budget.

“I say all the time on the floor; I wish the whole state had the issues that we have in Morgantown and Monongalia County with growth,” said Delegate Joe Statler. “If we had that, the budget would be a breeze to get by.”

The impact of the budget could still potentially be felt throughout Monongalia County, and for several lawmakers, funding for education and institutions like West Virginia University is a top concern.

“Over the past few years especially, the schools of higher education has took considerable cuts,” Delegate Statler said. “I have been for quite a while concerned about students in the state of West Virginia. If we keep cutting the tuitions are going to go up. If they keep going up, can those students afford education at the higher levels?”

“What it does to WVU, what it does to small communities has a ripple effect across our county specifically,” said Senator Bob Beach. “My district has three institutions. We have Fairmont State, WVU, and Pierpont, so any budget cuts has a tremendous effect on our district and North Central West Virginia.”

The county’s legislators say the budget effects much more than education, potentially cutting jobs from other state agencies in the area.

While the budget is at the forefront, they’re also focused on several other pieces of legislation that could impact the Morgantown municipal airport and treating the state’s drug epidemic.

“In terms of criminal sentencing, do we wanna load up on the Democratic side. We’re like why are we putting all these people in jail that maybe got addicted to something because of prescription?” said Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer. “From the Republican side their point is well if people were selling drugs they’re responsible for this problem. We’ve had a lot of philosophical back and forth involving that.”

Delegate Fleischauer says she’s also gotten many e-mail from West Virginians in Monongalia County and around the state on medical marijuana and how the budget could affect job layoffs.

She also voiced concerns that the budget could also impact drug treatment.

“How are we gonna come up with the money for treatment when we have a $500 million deficit?” Delegate Fleischauer said.