New Accounting Firm Opens in Downtown Clarksburg

A successful accounting firm has moved to a new home in Clarksburg.



'Seachrist, Kennan, and Marlin AC' held a grand opening and ribbon cutting Friday, March 24.



The firm provides tax, accounting, and audit review services from Clarksburg to Morgantown.



President Craig Seachrist said that after more than 20 years it was time for expansion.



"I formed the firm back in 93' and we found this location through a retiring practitioner so we had a good meeting with him and we decided to expand, take over his practice and expand to this area," said Seachrist.



The firm is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the third floor of the Huntington Bank building on West Pike Street in downtown Clarksburg.