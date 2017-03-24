1 Person Flown After Vehicle Accident Near Salem

Two people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Route 23, near Salem.

A flatbed pickup truck was heading westbound on U.S. Route 50 at approximately 1:45 p.m. when it struck a car crossing U.S. Route 50 toward Salem, according to West Virginia State Police.

The driver of the car was trapped inside and had to be removed by crews, police said. The driver was then flown by HealthNet.

The passenger in the car was taken to United Hospital Center by ambulance, according to 911 officials. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

West Virginia State Police will investigate the collision, 911 officials said. They were assisted on scene by the Salem Police Department, the Salem Volunteer Fire Department, Salem EMS, the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, and Harrison County EMS.