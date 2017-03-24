Goodwill In Need of Spring Cleaning Donations

It’s time for spring cleaning, and Goodwill stores are in need of items you may no longer want.

The Sabraton location and soon to be opened Goodwill in Westover are in need of clothing, shoes, and especially household goods like glassware, pots and pans, pictures and frames.

Management said items should be in usable condition, but don’t have to be perfect.

“We’re a green company, so we recycle a lot of things,” said Bonnie Mason, Store Manager of the Sabraton location. “Even if maybe we can’t sell it, it might be something that we recycle.”

Mason said Goodwill also takes electronics like laptops, computers and cell phones which they clean and re-use.

The new Westover location off of Fairmont Road will begin accepting donations to fill their store at 9:00 a.m. on April 3 and officially open in early May.

The Sabraton store takes donations during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Goodwill has also unveiled new programs at their North Central West Virginia locations. The STAR Program (Students Transitioning and Ready) provides employment readiness training for high school youth, ages 16 to 21, with disabilities.

The company also provides other services for individuals with disabilities including job coaching and placement, follow along support, training in interview skills and more.

You’ll find more information at goodwillncwv.org.