Local Names Dominate Boys' Class AA All-State List

The Class AA boys' basketball All-State roster, with local names in bold:

FIRST TEAM:

Luke Frampton, Poca (Sr., Captain)

Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central (Jr.)

Mookie Collier, Bluefield (Jr.)

Drew Williamson, Chapmanville (Jr.)

Taevon Horton, Fairmont Sr. (Jr.)

Zyon Dobbs, Fairmont Sr. (So.)

Austin Upton, Philip Barbour (Sr.)

Chase Riley, Lincoln (Sr.)

SECOND TEAM

Jude Akabueze, North Marion (So., Captain)

Michael Gaskill, East Fairmont (Sr.)

Chase King, Herbert Hoover (Sr.)

Shane Jenkins, Westside (Jr.)

Tyler Haga, Independence (Sr.)

Deshawn Womack, Nitro (Sr.)

Andrew Slusser, East Fairmont (Sr.)

Cody Fuller, Bluefield, Sr.

THIRD TEAM

Chance Brown, Sissonville (Sr., Captain)

Spencer Hudkins, Philip Barbour (Sr.)

Jonathan Sims, Wyoming East, Sr.

David Shriver, Philip Barbour (Jr.)

Braeden McGrew, Winfield (Jr.)

Justin Lee, Fairmont Sr. (Sr.)

Dylan Dickens, Independence (Sr.)

Seth Meadows, PikeView (Sr.)

HONORABLE MENTION

Jalen Bridges, Fairmont Sr.

Dylan Dinaldo, Grafton

Bo Drummond, Liberty

Cory Fazalare, Lincoln

Nate Frazier, Lewis County

Dalton Hamrick, Elkins

J.T. Harris, Bridgeport

Thomas Hogan, Lewis County

Tre Junkins, Robert C. Byrd

Tanner Kennedy, Robert C. Byrd

Brayden Lesher, Bridgeport

Jesse Maddox, East Fairmont

Micah Parrish, North Marion

Noah Price, Philip Barbour

Brice Roseborough, Robert C. Byrd

Dante Stills, Fairmont Senior

Cole Whited, Philip Barbour

Austin Young, Grafton