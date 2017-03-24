Local Names Dominate Boys' Class AA All-State List - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Local Names Dominate Boys' Class AA All-State List

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
Connect

The Class AA boys' basketball All-State roster, with local names in bold:

FIRST TEAM:

Luke Frampton, Poca (Sr., Captain)

Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central (Jr.)

Mookie Collier, Bluefield (Jr.)

Drew Williamson, Chapmanville (Jr.)

Taevon Horton, Fairmont Sr. (Jr.)

Zyon Dobbs, Fairmont Sr. (So.)

Austin Upton, Philip Barbour (Sr.)

Chase Riley, Lincoln (Sr.)

SECOND TEAM

Jude Akabueze, North Marion (So., Captain)

Michael Gaskill, East Fairmont (Sr.)

Chase King, Herbert Hoover (Sr.)

Shane Jenkins, Westside (Jr.)

Tyler Haga, Independence (Sr.)

Deshawn Womack, Nitro (Sr.)

Andrew Slusser, East Fairmont (Sr.)

Cody Fuller, Bluefield, Sr.

THIRD TEAM

Chance Brown, Sissonville (Sr., Captain)

Spencer Hudkins, Philip Barbour (Sr.)

Jonathan Sims, Wyoming East, Sr.

David Shriver, Philip Barbour (Jr.)

Braeden McGrew, Winfield (Jr.)

Justin Lee, Fairmont Sr. (Sr.)

Dylan Dickens, Independence (Sr.)

Seth Meadows, PikeView (Sr.)

HONORABLE MENTION

Jalen Bridges, Fairmont Sr.

Dylan Dinaldo, Grafton

Bo Drummond, Liberty 

Cory Fazalare, Lincoln

Nate Frazier, Lewis County

Dalton Hamrick, Elkins

J.T. Harris, Bridgeport

Thomas Hogan, Lewis County

Tre Junkins, Robert C. Byrd

Tanner Kennedy, Robert C. Byrd

Brayden Lesher, Bridgeport

Jesse Maddox, East Fairmont

Micah Parrish, North Marion

Noah Price, Philip Barbour

Brice Roseborough, Robert C. Byrd

Dante Stills, Fairmont Senior

Cole Whited, Philip Barbour

Austin Young, Grafton

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.