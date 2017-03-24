Local Names Dominate Boys' Class AA All-State List

The Class AA boys' basketball All-State roster, with local names in bold:
FIRST TEAM:
Luke Frampton, Poca (Sr., Captain)
Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central (Jr.)
Mookie Collier, Bluefield (Jr.)
Drew Williamson, Chapmanville (Jr.)
Taevon Horton, Fairmont Sr. (Jr.)
Zyon Dobbs, Fairmont Sr. (So.)
Austin Upton, Philip Barbour (Sr.)
Chase Riley, Lincoln (Sr.)
SECOND TEAM
Jude Akabueze, North Marion (So., Captain)
Michael Gaskill, East Fairmont (Sr.)
Chase King, Herbert Hoover (Sr.)
Shane Jenkins, Westside (Jr.)
Tyler Haga, Independence (Sr.)
Deshawn Womack, Nitro (Sr.)
Andrew Slusser, East Fairmont (Sr.)
Cody Fuller, Bluefield, Sr.
THIRD TEAM
Chance Brown, Sissonville (Sr., Captain)
Spencer Hudkins, Philip Barbour (Sr.)
Jonathan Sims, Wyoming East, Sr.
David Shriver, Philip Barbour (Jr.)
Braeden McGrew, Winfield (Jr.)
Justin Lee, Fairmont Sr. (Sr.)
Dylan Dickens, Independence (Sr.)
Seth Meadows, PikeView (Sr.)
HONORABLE MENTION
Jalen Bridges, Fairmont Sr.
Dylan Dinaldo, Grafton
Bo Drummond, Liberty
Cory Fazalare, Lincoln
Nate Frazier, Lewis County
Dalton Hamrick, Elkins
J.T. Harris, Bridgeport
Thomas Hogan, Lewis County
Tre Junkins, Robert C. Byrd
Tanner Kennedy, Robert C. Byrd
Brayden Lesher, Bridgeport
Jesse Maddox, East Fairmont
Micah Parrish, North Marion
Noah Price, Philip Barbour
Brice Roseborough, Robert C. Byrd
Dante Stills, Fairmont Senior
Cole Whited, Philip Barbour
Austin Young, Grafton
