West Virginia Mountaineer Short Film Festival to Bring Works from Across the Country

The Electronic Media program in the WVU School of Art & Design is hosting the 2017 West Virginia Mountaineer Short Film Festival.

This will be held this Friday through Sunday.

Cutting edge film and animation from across the country and around the world will be featured.

This is an international competition accepting submissions in the categories of narrative, documentary, animation, experimental video, virtual reality and student works.

94 separate works will be shown over the course of three days.

"This is an opportunity to see kind of a broader spectrum, and different voices, and different kinds of stories, and different content, which I think is really good to broaden the discourse of what people are really concerned about in the world and what they are interested in," said Gerald Habarth, Associate Professor of Art.

All screenings and events take place in the historic Metropolitan Theatre in downtown Morgantown on March 24, and at the Creative Arts Center's Bloch Hall and Falbo Theaters on March 25 & 26. Admission is free and open to the public.