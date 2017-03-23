Fairmont St. Advances to First-Ever Division II Championship Gam - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Fairmont St. Advances to First-Ever Division II Championship Game

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
FAIRMONT -

All season long, fifth-year head coach Jerrod Calhoun has said the Falcons' depth makes them on of the best teams in the country.

Saturday, they'll have a chance to prove they are the undisputed best team when they play in the National Championship game. 

Depth shined again for top-seed Fairmont State Thursday night in Sioux Falls, as D.J. Stockman came off the bench to score a career-high 23 points. He was one of four Falcons in double figures, as FSU rolled past four-seed Bellarmine 79-68. 

The Falcons will Northwest Missouri State in Saturday's championship game at 3 p.m. on CBS. See full stats from the game here

