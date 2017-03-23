Fire Crews Battle Brush Fire In Lewis County

Several fire departments in Lewis County battled a brush fire on Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews responded to a controlled burn on Virginia Avenue in Weston that got out of control.
Michael James, assistant fire chief of the Weston Fire Department, said it took crews about an hour and a half to extinguish.
The fire burned approximately 2-3 acres of land.
No one was injured in the incident.
