Fire Crews Battle Brush Fire In Lewis County

Several fire departments in Lewis County battled a brush fire on Thursday afternoon. 

Fire crews responded to a controlled burn on Virginia Avenue in Weston that got out of control. 

Michael James, assistant fire chief of the Weston Fire Department, said it took crews about an hour and a half to extinguish.

The fire burned approximately 2-3 acres of land. 

No one was injured in the incident.

