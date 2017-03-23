Upshur County Commission Passes Budget, Raise For County Employees

The budget for one local county is coming in small, but with some good news for its employees.

The Upshur County Commission met for its regular meeting this morning and accepted a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

While the budget is slightly smaller than this years, commissioners were able to include a three percent raise for county employees.

Commission President Terry Cutright said good money management on the part of county officials made the raise possible.

"The elected officials in the courthouse have really operated within their budgets and taking care of their money is pretty much what enabled us to give raises this year," Cutright said.

Commissioners also approved a Victims of Crime Act Grant for the next fiscal year, and voted to advertise for another position in the community corrections program.