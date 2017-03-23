Mon Power Starts Electrical Work in West Ridge Development Park

Now that the new University Town Centre interchange is open, it is time to expand.



Crews are already starting the ground work for infrastructure in the West Ridge Development Park. For Mon Power, that means providing a source for electricity.



"This work this year for us is about a $750,000 project but over the next several years as all this continues to build out, our investment here will probably be several million dollars," said Todd Meyers, External Communications Manager for First Energy.

It is all part of $166 million dollars in Mon Power infrastructure projects planned for this year. Transformers and conduits are being placed throughout the development area to receive power from a new substation and distribution lines.



The businesses that will be receiving all that power include a gas station, hotel, car dealership, retail strip and office buildings.



"We're thinking about this and we're talking with developers several years in advance because we need to make sure that we have enough electricity nearby to supply this," Meyers said.

As development in areas like Morgantown becomes more common, electricity sources like conduits used at this site are being placed underground instead of overhead to be more aesthetically pleasing. They will soon be covered by pavement or hidden by curbing.

Meyers said it will take a few years before customers will be welcomed in.



"You can't have any of these businesses here without electricity so it's one of the first things that has to be done. It's maybe not all that sexy, not as sexy as the businesses itself, but the infrastructure has to be here before you can do any of these things," Meyers said.

The work being completed on this site will also help prevent and shorten power outages in the area.