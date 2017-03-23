Mobile Food Pantry Continues Around Monongalia County

Another 175 families received assistance on Thursday at Monongalia County’s latest mobile food pantry.

Each family received, fresh produce, eggs, canned goods, juice and frozen meats.

All food was provided by the Mountaineer Food Bank. Distribution at the Clinton District Fire Hall was coordinated with the Pantry Plus More program.

The mobile food pantry has helped 729 families so far this year.

Mobile food pantries are held on the fourth Thursday of each month at varying locations throughout the county.