ABU Introduces New Undergraduate Program

Alderson Broaddus University announced Natural Resource Management as the newest addition to its undergraduate offerings.

A press conference was held earlier today to announce the new program.

Dean of College of Science, Technology, and Mathematics Ross Brittain announced the addition and answered any questions students had about the program.

“The main thing for the students is that it gives us an opportunity to take advantage of our strengths in terms of the biological and environmental sciences in conjunction with our grown business and management that we have,” said Brittain. “What it does is it combines natural sciences with business and management.”

The Natural Resource Management major will begin this fall and is a multidisciplinary program designed to provide graduates with ecological and managerial knowledge.

Students enrolled in the program will not only gain a liberal arts education but also develop their technical skills.