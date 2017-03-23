MTEC's Simulated Workplaces Assessed for Employment Readiness

Students at the Monongalia County Technical Education Center showed off their skills as the school’s simulated workplaces were assessed on Thursday.

Professionals from a variety of fields including electrical, culinary and automotive, checked each workplace for safety and proper protocol.

The goal of the assessments is to make sure the instruction closely matches the actual workplace; ensuring students are prepared for a job after their education is complete.

“When they come out of our of the simulated workplace environment they’re ready to hit the ground running,” said Dale Evans with FirstEnergy. Evans has 25 years of experience in the field and performed some of the assessments. “They have to understand what they’re gonna be walking into so they’re very prepared to walk into the workplace.”

MTEC offers 20 career technical education programs for high school and adult students.