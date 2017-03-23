Clarksburg City Council Hosts Senior Shadow Day

High school students shadowed Clarksburg City Council members Thursday.

The Clarksburg Mayor's Youth Council shadowed different departments within the city and learned about their jobs.

From the City Manager's office to the fire department, students received hands-on experience.

Many students said they knew very little about the service jobs before Thursday.

One student, Rachel Hawkins, shadowing the fire department said she had no idea how much training was involved.

"All the equipment they have to know how to use, it is so much more complex than you would think, and he said that you are always learning new ways how to use it," said Hawkins. "Its always updating, so that was mind blowing."

Clarksburg officials said this is the first year they have hosted the Senior Shadow day since 2013.