Veterans Town Hall Gives Opportunity to Voice Healthcare Concerns

Veterans voiced their healthcare concerns Thursday at the V.A. Medical Center in Clarksburg.

The town hall included the Director of the Medical Center, nursing staff, and other officials who answered questions about their services.

Veterans expressed concerns about the delay of services to them and a lack of communication by the hospital.

The hospital's director said the town hall meetings are crucial to understanding veterans' concerns.

"We are using this as a forum so that veterans and members of the community can ask questions, freely interact, get direct answers of their questions in real time and we are using this as an effort to rebuild trust," said Glenn Snider, director.

The next town hall meeting with be in June.