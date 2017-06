Fairmont State Police are searching for a Marion County man.

Michael A. Lee, 56, from Monumental Road outside of Barrackville and the Fairmont area is wanted for financial exploitation of elderly and fraudulent schemes according to police.

Anyone with information on Lee's whereabouts is asked to call the WV State Police Fairmont Detachment at (304) 367-2701.

State Police said anyone helping Lee to avoid law enforcement or provide false information is subject to prosecution.