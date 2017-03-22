WVU President Gordon Gee Gives State of University Address

The Mountain State budget crisis as well as promises to cut spending on the federal level were both focal points of WVU President Gordon Gee's state of the university address Wednesday afternoon.

Gee spoke passionately about how no government has ever cut its way to prosperity.

"Our state is at a tipping point. Economic shifts have triggered a half billion dollar budget crisis. One that we have faced for the past several years. I however do not see a crisis. I see an opportunity," Gee said.

He went on to say that opportunity includes the chance for universities and state officials to work together.

"This is a tumultuous time for higher education. With threats to funding, limitations on free speech and attacks on the merit of a college degree. We in higher education must stand together as never before," said Gee.

The address also centered around the university's four core values: curiosity, respect, accountability and appreciation.

Another major talking point was the importance of free speech both for college campuses and successful democracies.

"We have become entirely too complacent in our actions and passive in our rhetoric. In hopes of offending no one we say very little of value. In hopes of not being a political target from the left or right, we step aside," Gee said. "If our students do not learn to have civil discourse under shared values on our campuses then where."

Following the address attendees were treated to ice cream and cake in continuous celebration of the University's 150th birthday.

