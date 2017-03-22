Harrison County Mayors' Association Discuss Drug Epidemic

Harrison County Mayors’ Association held its meeting Wednesday night and much of the talk was about the drug issues the county is facing.

Ellen Condron, of the Harrison County Prevention Partnership, spoke about the statistics and tools required to calculate overdoses and overdose deaths in the county. Clarksburg Mayor, Cathy Goings, spoke to the mayors about a webinar she attended for first responders that would help improve overdose data.

At Wednesday's meeting, first responders had the opportunity to view the application on a mobile device.

“It actually gives them a screen where if they add if it was fatal versus non fatal, and what treatment was administered. And so this provides data into a bank of information that communities can use in particular when applying for grants because a lot of that is data driven,” said Cathy Goings, Mayor of Clarksburg.

A group of organizations throughout Clarksburg has also gathered organized a walk to shed light on the drug problems in the county. The first walk is scheduled for Monday, May 1, starting at Jackson Square in Downtown Clarksburg.

“It’s a good opportunity to get the information out there to people that don’t know where to go to get help. And that’s the intent; it’s called INSYNC Helping Addiction. So we’re very excited that we’ve got this large group, and our purpose is to provide information to the various neighborhoods,” said Goings

Numerous community groups have jumped on board with the walk creating action in curbing addiction, and creating awareness for the treatments available to those suffering addition.