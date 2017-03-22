Honda Athlete of the Week: Notre Dame Boys' Basketball

It was determination that drove the Irish to a Class A boys’ basketball championship last week. The Irish opened the season with a 4-4 record, hampered by early struggles and a few injuries.

But Notre Dame never quit. The Irish won 19 of their last 20 games including 13 in a row, and after years of early exits at the state tournament, the Irish earned three convincing wins at the Civic Center by combining lights-out shooting with intense defense.

“It was just an awesome year," said senior guard Jarrod West. "We had some ups-and-downs, people doubted us. We had some people that kind of marked us off after we lost to Wheeling Central at home, and we just stuck with it.”

Added head coach Jarrod West: “To be a four-seed, we had the toughest road we could get. Five, one, two. And we deserved it.”

The crowning victory in Notre Dame’s run came against Ravenswood. The Irish led by 22 at halftime before winning 63-55.

Seven Irish seniors are going out on top, and the father-son Jarrod West tandem gets its storybook ending.

“This surpasses my shot I hit in 1998, and I really mean that," said West, who coached the Irish to their first-ever boys' basketball title. "When you’re coaching, you don’t really have as much [control], and you know, when your kids involved, for him to come off this court as a winner, that’s something nobody can ever take away from him.”