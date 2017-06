A Clarksburg woman was arrested and charged for delivering heroin.

Heather Davis, 30, allegedly delivered one bun of heroin, which is 10 stamps, to a confidential informant on July 22, 2016 in Clarksburg, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Davis exchanged the 10 stamps for $130, police said.

Davis is charged with felony delivery of heroin and is currently in the North Central Regional Jail.