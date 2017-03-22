Looking for a place to watch sports, grab a burger, and take the kids?

If so, this week's stop along the restaurant road trip, The Hilltop Grill, is the place for you.

"Really just a really friendly atmosphere," said The Hilltop Grill owner Revel Williams.

That's the goal for the The Hilltop Grill in Fairmont.

"A place that they can let their kids run around cause it happens a lot you know," said Williams. "Family oriented."

When Revel Williams opened The Hilltop Grill a few months ago, he made sure the menu and the restaurant would appeal to kids and adults.

"I thought well if I had the arcade, throw that in there it gives family and friends a little relaxation to talk and maybe have a cocktail as well before they leave. and the tv's," said Williams. "I mean why not you know? This is a sports town."

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner serving steak, salmon, and shrimp, as well as wraps, wings, and burgers.

"All the burgers," said Williams. "Pretty much, the Hawaiian burger, the rodeo burger, the blue cheese burger, mushroom and Swiss It's like our house mayo," said Williams. "You know it's really delicious. A lot of people, a lot of people, umm, they love it. It goes on everything. It can be a french fry dip. We use it for pretty much everything."

Menu items are 15 dollars or less.

"Chicken Alfredo, Cajun chicken Alfredo, at that, we put a little kick on it because I like spice," said Williams. "Different variety of steaks. Just different ounces."

For Fairmont residents like Lyla Grandstaff, Hilltop is convenient and delicious

"It's nice because our jobs can be stressful so it's nice to come to a relaxed place and not talk about work," said customer Lyla Grandstaff. "I want something big and fat with lots of toppings. A true cheeseburger."