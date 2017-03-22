Lewis County Commission to Cut Jobs

The Lewis County Commission will be cutting some jobs around the county offices to help address the budget.

The commissioners said they will be eliminated six positions in offices around the county courthouse, including in the county commission office and the economic development authority.

Lewis Commission President Pat Boyle said it is a decision they have put off as long as possible.

"It's been on the table, maybe some layoffs and furloughs and things, and we've done everything and we've cut all external expenditures we could cut, and now we're down to the situation where there had to be some furloughs giving," said Boyle.



The county has also cut positions as people have vacated them or retired.