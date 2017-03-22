WVU Jackson's Mill to Use New Arena

A local attraction is putting the finishing touches on some new upgrades this month.



WVU Jackson's Mill is finishing work on its new mulitpurpose arena, across from the airstrip near the mill. Workers are finishing upgrades including new arenas and animal pens and adding power outlets all around the building.



The facility will be used for small animals shows, including livestock demonstrations and other events, but staff members say it will be capable of more.

"We've got one group that's going to be doing inside entertainment, we're rolling a huge stage in here, we're adapting out electricity in the building to be able to hook right up to do musical events inside this building. Car shows would be another example," said Dean Hardman, WVU Jackson's Mill.



The first event in the new arena will be the West Virginia Beef Expo starting next week.