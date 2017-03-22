Pierpont ATC Offers State of the Art Facility, Hands-On Learning

There is something to be said for a classroom that is shiny and new. Step into Pierpont's Advanced Technology Center and that is what you will get behind every door.

Now open for its second semester, students are training for careers power plant operators, medical lab technology and advanced manufacturing.

"People are energized and just see the possibilities, the unlimited possibilities, that we have to develop partnerships with different industries and just tremendous amounts of opportunities of students," said Dr. Johnny Moore, President of Pierpont Community and Technical College.

Michael Waide, Associate Professor and Director of Laboratory Assistant and Phlebotomy Skillset Programs, said the new facility is expanding the way he teaches phlebotomy and lab assistant students.

"The Advanced Technology Center allows our students with its setup like an outpatient clinic to get that experience and exposure to how a physician's office or even an outpatient center may work," Waide said.

Randy Crigger is one of them who was struggling to find work as a truck driver and switched gears to a medical career.

"I came from a CDL degree and now I'm thinking into a four-year degree and we're already preparing to transfer to a four year institution when if you would have asked me a year or two ago, I never thought that would have been possible," Crigger said.

He is already working at Davis Medical Center in Elkins before finishing his first year at the ATC.

Waide said they are focusing on increasing regional job growth, while fostering economic development.

"Not only is it exciting to see students engaging in technologies that they may not have had the opportunity to see, but to see the excitement behind them when they come in to a building and they describe the space as warm and inviting and fresh and bright and all matching that state of the art technology that they're about to use and learn, that's exciting as an instructor," Waide said.

The Pierpont ATC is the one of two facilities in the state. The other is located in South Charleston.