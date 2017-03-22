Harrison County Commission Budget Experiences Cuts

Less money in the Harrison County Commission budget causes concern for certain services.

Commissioners announced Wednesday morning that the budget for the upcoming year was cut by more than a million dollars.

They decided not to increase the tax rate but plan to save money by reducing expenses.

Commissioners said that the loss in funds for next year is something they planned for in advance.

They said they hope to keep all services they currently fund intact.

"After we gather all the funds that are over there that will roll over to see how much money that we have there. I mean we are very fortunate. We have been conservative even though it looks like we spend more, we have been very conservative with how we allocate our scarce dollars," said Ron Watson, commission president.

Commission President Ron Watson also said that the budget issues are not just a local issue but a concern on the federal level as well.