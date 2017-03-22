Naranon Program Provides Support for Families of Addicts

Drugs do not only affect the ones who use them.

Families and friends of addicts often become enablers by making excuses for them, providing them with money, and supporting their addiction.

One specific 12-step program is made made for family and friends who do not know how to deal with an addict close to them and that group meets right here in Harrison County.

"Naranon is a 12-step program for people who are addicted to addicts and there are a lot of those in Harrison County. There are people who's every waking moment is spent thinking about how to get this person not to use anymore," said Chris Mullet, director.

Naranon meets at the All Saints Catholic Church every Wednesday at noon, and those interested in the program can join anytime.