Farmland Protection Board to Continues Discussion with Harrison County Commission

When economic development occurs in an area, farm land can be impacted.

The Harrison County Farm Land Protection Board with the Harrison County Commission today to discuss ways for farm owners to be protected from commercial development if that is their wish for their farm.

Commissioners heard from land owners and said they hope to find balance between preserving farm land while also encouraging economic progress.

"So it allows the county and the county commission and the planning commission to put a tool in place to protect farmland in the county. For the landowners, it gives them a way to perpetually protect their land, to leave it to their children so that its always there as farm land," said Lavonne Paden, Director of W.Va. Agricultural Land Authority.

"We know its a voluntary project but at the same time I want them to look at where these farmers ask that potentially it could stop future development," said David Hinkle, county commissioner.

The commission agreed to hear from the Farm Land Protection Board again next week to discuss its plans further.