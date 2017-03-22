Bonnie's Bus Visits Tucker County

Being proactive about your health is the best practice, especially for women.

After turning 40, scheduling an annual mammogram is a must and can be a headache. WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute created Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile mammography program which brings the exam to rural areas.

“A lot of rural West Virginia women don’t take the time to take care of themselves. They are the head of the household,” says Cheera Rinker, Bonnie’s Bus mammographer. “This is their way of taking five minutes to come from their house, get what they need done, and go back and do what they are doing.”

Since the startup of the mobile mammography program, Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 13,000 mammograms. The mobile office will be at St. George Medical Clinic until tomorrow.

For more information on how to schedule a mammogram reach out to a primary care physician or visit the Bonnie’s Bus website.