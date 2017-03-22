Wine, Spirits, and Whiskers Event to Benefit Randolph County Humane Society

The Randolph County Humane Society will be hosting the 3rd annual Wine, Spirits, and Whiskers fundraiser Wednesday evening.

R.C.H.S. Board of Directors President Tina Vial is looking forward to the event, which offers a different vibe from the other fundraisers the shelter hosts.

“We just wanted to do something at Vintage, something a little upscale and different than some of our other fundraisers,” says Vial. “It’s just been such a fun and different kind of event that attracts some different folks.”

The Vintage Restaurant in Elkins had a host of light appetizers and themed drinks, such as Siamese Sangria, Whisker Sour, Jack Russell & Coke, A-Key-Ta Lime Martini, and Cat-donnay will be available for purchase.

Participants will also be able to purchase tickets for the Wine Pull Raffle for $25 per pull, with 55 bottles of wine ranging from values of $3 to $130. Funds raised will go to the maintenance of the animal shelter.